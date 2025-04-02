Moderna Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $481,932, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $328,492.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $70.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Moderna's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Moderna's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Moderna Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.35 $5.25 $5.25 $25.00 $85.0K 184 164 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.35 $5.25 $5.25 $25.00 $66.6K 184 166 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.65 $4.6 $4.6 $30.00 $53.8K 6.4K 225 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.45 $3.2 $3.45 $70.00 $51.4K 760 150 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.52 $2.51 $2.52 $22.50 $47.3K 390 189

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Moderna, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Moderna

With a volume of 4,613,675, the price of MRNA is up 4.86% at $28.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Moderna

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $36.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $40. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Moderna options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MRNA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight Mar 2025 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Neutral Feb 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MRNA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.