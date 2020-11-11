Moderna on track to report COVID-19 vaccine data this month

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Wednesday it was on track to report early data from a late-stage trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine later this month, two days after successful interim data from rival Pfizer Inc's PFE.N vaccine.

Hopes of the world soon getting an effective vaccine were raised on Monday after Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on interim trial results.

