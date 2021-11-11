Moderna offers COVID-19 shot at $7 to African Union - Africa CDC head

HARARE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O has offered to sell its COVID-19 vaccines to the African Union at $7 a shot, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control John Nkengasong said on Thursday.

"I am happy to say that a dose of the Moderna vaccine will be $7. That is what is being offered to us," Nkengasong told a weekly virtual media briefing.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; +263 4 799 112; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.