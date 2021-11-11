World Markets
Moderna offers COVID-19 shot at $7 to African Union - Africa CDC head

MacDonald Dzirutwe Reuters
Moderna Inc has offered to sell its COVID-19 vaccines to the African Union at $7 a shot, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control John Nkengasong said on Thursday.

"I am happy to say that a dose of the Moderna vaccine will be $7. That is what is being offered to us," Nkengasong told a weekly virtual media briefing.

MRNA

