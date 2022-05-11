US Markets
Moderna new CFO leaves as former employer launches probe

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its newly appointed chief financial officer, Jorge Gomez, departed from the drugmaker after his former employer Dentsply Sirona Inc disclosed an internal probe into financial reporting.

May 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Wednesday its newly appointed chief financial officer, Jorge Gomez, departed from the drugmaker after his former employer Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O disclosed an internal probe into financial reporting.

Gomez's appointment was announced in April and came into effect on Monday. Moderna said he departed on Tuesday.

Moderna said recently retired CFO David Meline will return to the role.

Gomez will receive 12 months' salary, totaling $700,000, and forfeit his signing bonus and bonus eligibility.

