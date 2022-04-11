Moderna names Jorge Gomez as new CFO

Adds details on new CFO, background

April 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Monday named Jorge Gomez, a senior executive at dental products maker Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O, as its new chief financial officer, effective May 9.

Gomez, who has been serving as the finance chief of Dentsply since August 2019, will succeed David Meline, who has decided to retire, Moderna said. (https://bit.ly/3xfDPwX)

Before joining Dentsply, Gomez was with drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N for over a decade in several roles, including CFO.

Moderna's current finance chief Meline joined the company in June 2020, as it was preparing to advance its COVID-19 vaccine into late-stage development.

The company's mRNA-based vaccine, branded Spikevax, along with a rival shot from Pfizer PFE.N, has been at the forefront of global vaccination efforts and is cleared for use in over 70 countries, including the United States.

Meline will remain with Moderna as a consultant as Gomez transitions to the role of CFO, according to the company.

Gomez will get an initial annual base salary of $700,000, Moderna said in a filing.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.