Moderna names former PerkinElmer exec as new CFO

Adds background, details on appointment

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Wednesday named former PerkinElmer PKI.N executive James Mock as its new finance chief, months after the abrupt exit of former CFO Jorge Gomez.

The COVID-19 vaccine maker had appointed Dentsply Sirona's XRAY.O Gomez as finance chief in April, but he left his position a day after taking charge the next month.

Gomez's departure followed an investigation launched by his former employer, Moderna said.

Following the exit, former Moderna CFO David Meline returned from his recent retirement to take over the role.

Moderna on Wednesday said Mock would start as finance chief from Sept. 6. Meline would retire on the same day but shall remain as a consultant through the transition.

Before joining Moderna, Mock was the chief financial officer of PerkinElmer, a life sciences and diagnostics company.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.