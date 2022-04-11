Moderna names Dentsply Sirona senior exec as new CFO

April 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Monday named Jorge Gomez as its new chief financial officer, effective May 9.

Gomez, who has been serving as the finance chief of Dentsply Sirona XRAY.O, will succeed David Meline.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

