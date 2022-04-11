US Markets
Moderna names Dentsply Sirona senior exec as new CFO

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

April 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Monday named Jorge Gomez as its new chief financial officer, effective May 9.

Gomez, who has been serving as the finance chief of Dentsply Sirona XRAY.O, will succeed David Meline.

