Moderna names Catalent as manufacturing partner for potential COVID-19 vaccine

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Moderna Inc said on Thursday it has partnered with contract drugmaker Catalent Inc to produce 100 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine starting in the third quarter of 2020.

Under the deal, Catalent would also provide packaging and labeling, storage and distribution services to support Moderna's late-stage clinical trial for the vaccine. (https://reut.rs/384fCLt)

