Moderna names Catalent as manufacturing partner for potential COVID-19 vaccine

June 25 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Thursday it has partnered with contract drugmaker Catalent Inc CTLT.N to produce 100 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine starting in the third quarter of 2020.

Under the deal, Catalent would also provide packaging and labeling, storage and distribution services to support Moderna's late-stage clinical trial for the vaccine. (https://reut.rs/384fCLt)

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

