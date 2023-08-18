Moderna (MRNA) Updated COVID Jab Effective Against Eris Variant

Moderna MRNA reported preliminary results from a clinical study that showed that its updated COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273.815 showed a significant boost in neutralizing antibodies against the EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 variants. Yet to be authorized by the FDA, mRNA-1273.815 is designed to target the XBB descendent lineage viruses.

Recently designated by the World Health Organization (“WHO”) as a variant of interest, EG.5 (also known as ‘Eris’) is currently the dominant variant in the United States. Per the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), the variant is responsible for more than 17% of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Infection cases from FL.1.5.1 (also known as ‘Fornax’) are growing in the United States. Based on the latest CDC data, Fornax accounted for 8.6% of all cases nationwide.

At an FDA committee meeting held in June, Moderna presented clinical data that showed that mRNA-1273.815 generated robust neutralizing antibodies against the key circulating XBB strains.

A regulatory filing is currently under the agency’s review seeking authorization for mRNA-1273.815. A final FDA decision is expected in the coming weeks for the vaccine’s launch for the upcoming fall season. A similar regulatory submission is also currently under review in Europe.

Shares of Moderna have lost 40.9% year to date compared with the industry’s 13.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Management claims it has built an ample supply for mRNA-1273.815 and is ready to ship the same doses for the upcoming fall vaccination season, provided that the FDA authorizes the vaccine.

Apart from Moderna, other COVID vaccine makers like Pfizer PFE/BioNTech BNTX and Novavax NVAX have also updated their own vaccines to target the XBB lineages. During the FDA committee meeting held in June, Pfizer/BioNTech and Novavax also presented their pre-clinical findings supporting the use of their own vaccines that target the XBB.1.5 variant.

In June, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted filings in Europe and the United States seeking approval for their Omicron XBB.1.5-adapted monovalent COVID-19 vaccine. If approved, the companies intend to launch their vaccine for the fall season.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Pfizer/BioNTech’s updated vaccine was effective against the Eris variant in a study conducted on mice. Pfizer/BioNTech expects to make their updated vaccine ready for supply immediately post-regulatory approvals.

Alongside its second-quarter 2023 results, Novavax announced that it had initiated a filing with the FDA for its updated COVID vaccine and intends to submit one in Europe in the coming weeks. Novavax stated that it is manufacturing its protein-based monovalent XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine candidate at a commercial scale, intended to be in the market during the upcoming fall vaccination campaign. Novavax aims to make its updated vaccine available and accessible on par with other COVID vaccines.

Moderna, Inc. Price

Moderna, Inc. price | Moderna, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank

Moderna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.