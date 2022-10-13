Moderna (MRNA) Up After Merck Exercises Option for Cancer Jab

Shares of Moderna MRNA were up 8.3% on Oct 12 after management announced that partner Merck MRK exercised an option under an existing collaboration agreement. Per the agreement, the companies will jointly develop and commercialize Moderna’s personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) candidate, mRNA-4157/V940.

In consideration for exercising the option, Merck will pay $250 million to Moderna. This payment will be made by Merck in third-quarter 2022 and included in its non-GAAP financial results. Per the terms of collaboration, the companies will share costs and profits equally.

mRNA-4157 is currently being evaluated in a mid-stage study by Moderna in combination with Merck’s blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda as an adjuvant treatment for patients with high-risk melanoma. Data from this study is expected later this year during the fourth quarter.

Shares of Moderna have lost 48.5% in the year compared to the industry’s 27.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Merck and Moderna entered a strategic partnership in 2016 to develop and commercialize mRNA-based personalized vaccines for the treatment of various types of cancer.

Following the end of the pandemic in the United States and the government encouraging citizens to resume pre-pandemic activities, Moderna is engaged in commercializing its non-COVID pipeline and reducing dependence on its COVID-19 vaccine sales, which are expected to decline in future quarters as COVID infections wane.

Currently, Moderna has three late-stage candidates — mRNA-1647, mRNA-1345 and mRNA-1010 — in its pipeline, which are being developed as cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine and influenza vaccine, respectively. A successful development of any or all of these candidates and potential commercialization will help lower the company’s dependence on a single product for revenue.

Moderna, Inc. Price

Moderna, Inc. price | Moderna, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Moderna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A couple of better-ranked stock in the overall healthcare sector includes Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ 2022 loss per share have narrowed from $1.83 to $1.82. During the same period, the loss estimates per share for 2023 have narrowed from $1.01 to $0.96. Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals have gained 116.7% in the year-to-date period.

Earnings of Aerie Pharmaceuticals beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark twice, witnessing a surprise of 70.27% on average. In the last reported quarter, AERI delivered an earnings surprise of 38.46%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2023 earnings per share have increased from $0.84 to $0.85. Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals have surged 83.2% in the year-to-date period.

Earnings of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beat estimates in one of the last four quarters, missed the mark on two occasions and met the mark just once, reporting a negative surprise of 5.41% on average. In the last reported quarter, NVS delivered an earnings surprise of 17.65%.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.