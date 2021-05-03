Moderna (MRNA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Moderna, Inc. MRNA is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, before market open.

The company’s surprise history has been mixed so far with its earnings beating estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same twice. The average negative surprise is 48.48%. In the last reported quarter, Moderna delivered a negative earnings surprise of 176.00%.

Moderna’s share price has surged 71.2% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 2%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Note

Moderna received FDA approval for emergency use of its mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273, in December last year in adults. The vaccine is the company’s first commercial product. The vaccine received similar regulatory approvals in a few other countries during the quarter, including Europe and Canada. The company supplied more than 88 million doses of mRNA-1273 to the United States and several million doses to other countries during the first quarter. Sales of the vaccine are likely to have driven the company’s top line in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues stands at $1.97 billion.

The company is also developing the vaccine for pediatric and adolescents. Moreover, the company is also developing a COVID-19 variant-specific vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.351, and a next-generation vaccine candidate against COVID-19, mRNA-1283. Ongoing clinical studies and activities to support supply of the vaccine to different countries are likely to have driven operating expenses higher during the quarter. The company may provide clinical update on these new vaccine candidates on its earnings call.

Meanwhile, Moderna has a funding commitment of up to $955 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”) in place to develop its coronavirus vaccine candidate in 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for grant revenues is pegged at $113 million.

Investors are likely to focus on any comments from the company related to requirement of a third-dose to boost long-term immunity against original COVID-19 virus and its new strains. A third-dose, if needed, will likely bring more billions of dollars in revenues going forward. The company has provided its manufacturing plans for mRNA-1273 for 2021 and 2022. Investors may also like to know the company’s view on demand for its COVID-19 vaccines beyond 2022.

Apart from its COVID-19 vaccine candidates, Moderna is developing several other mRNA-based products targeting different indications including cancer. The company also has collaborations under which its partners like AstraZeneca AZN and Merck MRK use its mRNA technology for development of therapies targeting different indications. The partners pay milestone payments to Moderna, which are likely to be reflected as collaboration revenues. These collaborations revenues can vary every quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for collaboration revenues for the first quarter is pegged at $15.34 million.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Moderna this season.

Moderna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

