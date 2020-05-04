Moderna (MRNA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Moderna, Inc. MRNA is scheduled to report first-quarter 2019 results on May 7, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 13.95%.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed the same once with the average positive surprise being 4.00%.

Moderna’s share price has surged 145.1% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 0.6%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Note

Moderna does not have any marketed products in its portfolio. It derives revenues from its collaboration partners using its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology for development of therapies targeting different indications. These revenues depend on achievement of certain clinical development milestones by partnered pipeline candidates and can vary every quarter. In the all four quarters of 2019, revenues declined year over year due to lower collaboration revenues across its strategic alliances, particularly with AstraZeneca AZN and Merck MRK. We do not expect first-quarter results to reflect any improvement.

However, Moderna earned a grant from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) in January, under a collaboration to develop mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine. The company had up to $183 million in additional funding available from grants, as of February end. We note that the company has been progressing well with coronavirus vaccine development. These clinical and regulatory developments are likely to have increased operating expenses. Notably, it filed an investigation new drug application with the FDA in April to initiate a phase II study.

Meanwhile, Moderna has 21 mRNA investigational candidates in its pipeline with 13 candidates in clinical development stage. With several ongoing pre-clinical and clinical studies, we expect operating expense to have increased in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. However, the company has been focusing more on development of coronavirus vaccine and paused new enrollment of its phase I rare disease clinical studies, which must have partially offset the increase in operating expenses due to COVID-19 program and other ongoing clinical studies.

