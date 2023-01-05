Moderna (MRNA) to Boost mRNA Portfolio With OriCiro Buyout

Moderna MRNA announced that it entered a definitive agreement to acquire Japan-based OriCiro Genomics (“OriCiro”) for $85 million.

The acquisition of OriCiro looks like a strategic fit for Moderna, as the company is focused on expanding and boosting its mRNA-manufacturing capabilities. It expects OriCiro's proprietary technologies to support its portfolio of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines.

OriCiro is focused on the development and commercialization of cell-free synthesis and amplification of plasmid DNA, which Moderna believes is a key component in mRNA manufacturing. OriCiro specializes in cell-free assembly and amplification technologies, offering an alternative to the conventional E. coli cloning process.

Currently, Moderna generates all of its product revenues from the sale of its COVID-19 vaccines. The success achieved by the company in commercializing its COVID-19 vaccines has resulted in a significant boost to its cash resources. Moderna’s significant cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at approximately $17 billion at the end of September 2022.

As the effects of the pandemic have started to subside, Moderna has started to experience a declining trend in its COVID-19 vaccine sales. The trend is expected to continue in future quarters. As a result, the company has started to focus on its non-COVID pipeline and expand on that front.

Currently, Moderna has three late-stage candidates — mRNA-1647, mRNA-1345 and mRNA-1010 — in its pipeline, which are being developed as cytomegalovirus vaccine, respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and influenza vaccine, respectively. A successful development of any or all of these candidates and potential commercialization will help lower the company’s dependence on a single product for revenues.

Last month, Moderna, along with partner Merck MRK, announced that the phase IIb KEYNOTE-942 study, evaluating their personalized cancer vaccine candidate mRNA-4157/V940, achieved its primary end-point of recurrence-free survival in melanoma patients.

Data from the above study showed that the combination of mRNA-4157 and Merck’s blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda exhibited a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death by 44% compared with Keytruda alone.

Based on this data, Moderna and Merck plan to discuss these results with regulatory authorities. Merck and Moderna also intend to start a phase III study in melanoma patients later this year.

