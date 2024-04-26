Moderna (MRNA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $107.97, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 0.36% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 5.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 2, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$3.59, reflecting a 1989.47% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $124.74 million, indicating a 93.3% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$7.51 per share and revenue of $4.15 billion, indicating changes of +39.09% and -39.35%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower within the past month. As of now, Moderna holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)

