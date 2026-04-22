Moderna (MRNA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $55.60, moving +2.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.64%.

Shares of the biotechnology company witnessed a gain of 5.63% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 0.31%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Moderna in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 1, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of -$2.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $223.47 million, up 106.92% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$6.99 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion, indicating changes of +3.72% and +7.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Moderna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.74% downward. Right now, Moderna possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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