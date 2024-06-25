Moderna (MRNA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Moderna (MRNA) reached $137.60, with a +0.44% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.16%.

The biotechnology company's stock has dropped by 17.77% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$3.47, reflecting a 4.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $115.81 million, down 66.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$7.46 per share and a revenue of $4.05 billion, signifying shifts of +39.5% and -40.88%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Moderna. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. Moderna currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

