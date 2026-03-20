Moderna (MRNA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $51.38, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 5.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 7.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.63%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$2.03, marking a 19.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $229.96 million, up 112.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6.8 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion, which would represent changes of +6.34% and +6.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Moderna. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.94% downward. Moderna currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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