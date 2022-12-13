Moderna (MRNA) Stock Soars on Cancer Vaccine News

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock is rising higher on Tuesday following the release of data from a Phase 2B cancer vaccine clinical trial.

Moderna is currently testing its cancer vaccine alongside Merck & Co’s (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda immunotherapy. The results from the trial show a 44% reduction in recurrence or death from melanoma compared to just using Keytruda.

The clinical trial included 157 patients with stage III or stage IV melanoma. These patients had the skin cancer removed and were then treated with a combo of Moderna’s vaccine and Keytruda, or just Keytruda. The current results follow one year after treatment.

To go along with this, the combination didn’t run into many in the way of safety issues. Only 14.4% of patients getting it experienced serious side effects. For perspective, 10% of patients receiving just Keytruda also experienced serious side effects.

What’s Next for MRNA Stock?

Moderna and Merck are planning to speak with regulators about the results of their study. This has them planning to start a Phase 3 clinical trial of the combination sometime in 2023. Merck and Moderna are equally sharing development costs, as well as any profits that come from this treatment.

MRNA stock is up 13.7% in pre-market trading on Tuesday and MRK stock is up 1.5% at that same time.

