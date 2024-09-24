Moderna (MRNA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $63.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

The biotechnology company's stock has dropped by 21.46% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 1.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$1.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.27 billion, down 30.6% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$9.86 per share and a revenue of $3.2 billion, signifying shifts of +20.03% and -53.23%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Moderna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.63% downward. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 80, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

