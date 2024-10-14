Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Moderna (MRNA) standing at $57.73, reflecting a -0.96% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 14.63% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Moderna in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.84, reflecting a 32.37% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.27 billion, showing a 30.6% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$9.85 per share and a revenue of $3.2 billion, indicating changes of +20.11% and -53.23%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Moderna. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.31% lower. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

