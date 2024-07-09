Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Moderna (MRNA) ended the recent trading session at $116.07, demonstrating a -0.33% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.07% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Shares of the biotechnology company have depreciated by 21.63% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$3.47, indicating a 4.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $124.92 million, indicating a 63.69% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$7.46 per share and a revenue of $4.05 billion, signifying shifts of +39.5% and -40.88%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Moderna presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

