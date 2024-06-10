Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $148.59, moving -1.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.

Shares of the biotechnology company have appreciated by 28.73% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of -$3.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.42%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $112.96 million, showing a 67.16% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$7.46 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +39.5% and -40.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% higher within the past month. Moderna presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

