Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $126.05, moving -1.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 2.29% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.75% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.79, down 172.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $349.29 million, down 92.64% from the year-ago period.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.15 per share and revenue of $6.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -115.66% and -66.03%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.37% lower. Moderna currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

