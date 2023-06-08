Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $124.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 3.99% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44% in that time.

Moderna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$3.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 172.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $349.29 million, down 92.64% from the year-ago period.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.84 per share and revenue of $6.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -114.12% and -64.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% higher. Moderna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

