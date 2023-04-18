Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $142.63, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 6.83% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 6.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$1.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 120.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.16 billion, down 80.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.33 per share and revenue of $7.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -111.58% and -61.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.04% higher within the past month. Moderna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

