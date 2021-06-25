Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $219.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 22.61% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

MRNA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.08, up 2061.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.35 billion, up 6458.05% from the year-ago period.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.71 per share and revenue of $17.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1360.71% and +2121.33%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MRNA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.9, so we one might conclude that MRNA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, MRNA's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

