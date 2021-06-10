Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $217 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 42.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MRNA is projected to report earnings of $6.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2148.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.57 billion, up 6789.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.70 per share and revenue of $17.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1360.2% and +2115.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MRNA has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.8 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.78.

We can also see that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

