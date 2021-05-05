Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $162.84, marking a -6.19% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.04, up 682.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.97 billion, up 23351.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.34 per share and revenue of $16.93 billion, which would represent changes of +1290.82% and +2007.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.76% higher within the past month. MRNA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MRNA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.61, which means MRNA is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

