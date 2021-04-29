Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $175.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 36.45% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.04, up 682.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.97 billion, up 23351.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.34 per share and revenue of $16.93 billion, which would represent changes of +1290.82% and +2007.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.76% higher within the past month. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MRNA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.92, which means MRNA is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.