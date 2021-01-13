Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $124.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 15.4% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 51.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $355.16 million, up 2426.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 58.68% higher within the past month. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MRNA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.18, so we one might conclude that MRNA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.54 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

