Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $115.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 25.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

MRNA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRNA to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $355.16 million, up 2426.03% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 43.45% higher within the past month. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, MRNA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.15, which means MRNA is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

