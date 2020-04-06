Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $34.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 7.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 7.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 24.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 8.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 16.9% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MRNA is projected to report earnings of -$0.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.17 million, up 13.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $77.64 million, which would represent changes of +2.58% and +28.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

