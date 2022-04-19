Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $152.72, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.61% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 11.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of $6.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 116.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.74 billion, up 144.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.98 per share and revenue of $22.08 billion, which would represent changes of -4.63% and +19.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.28% higher within the past month. Moderna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Moderna has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.74 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.67, which means Moderna is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.