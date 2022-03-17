Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $168.26, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 11.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Moderna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of $6.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 138.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.51 billion, up 184.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.35 per share and revenue of $21.78 billion, which would represent changes of -6.86% and +17.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.34% lower. Moderna currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Moderna has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.21.

Also, we should mention that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

