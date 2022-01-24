Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $157.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 35.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 9.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Moderna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $8.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1368.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.1 billion, up 968.58% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.13% higher. Moderna currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Moderna currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.78, so we one might conclude that Moderna is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MRNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

