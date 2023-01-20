Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves 1.89%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $193.98, marking a +1.89% move from the previous day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 8.62% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.

Moderna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of $4.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 56.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.08 billion, down 29.48% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 33.48% lower. Moderna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Moderna has a Forward P/E ratio of 84.83 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.84.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

