Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Moderna (MRNA) ending at $101.05, denoting a -1.39% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.82%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 8.92% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Moderna in its upcoming release. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 122.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.5 billion, down 50.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 14.23% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.