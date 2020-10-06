Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $71.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 14.94% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.46% in that time.

MRNA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRNA to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $77.52 million, up 354.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.57 per share and revenue of $417.96 million, which would represent changes of -1.29% and +594.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.