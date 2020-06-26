Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $61.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.42% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 11.63% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MRNA is projected to report earnings of -$0.41 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.50 million, up 41.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.50 per share and revenue of $132.70 million, which would represent changes of +3.23% and +120.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher. MRNA is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

