Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Moderna (MRNA) reached $123.98, with a -0.93% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 6.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 1, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$3.47, reflecting a 4.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $124.92 million, down 63.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$7.46 per share and a revenue of $4.05 billion, representing changes of +39.5% and -40.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.4% increase. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

