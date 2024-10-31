Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Moderna (MRNA) reached $54.36, with a -0.66% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.76%.

The biotechnology company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.36% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.91, signifying a 37.41% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.25 billion, showing a 31.71% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$9.88 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion, indicating changes of +19.87% and -53.33%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower within the past month. As of now, Moderna holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

