Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $138.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.95% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 13.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of $6.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 138.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.51 billion, up 184.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.35 per share and revenue of $21.78 billion, which would represent changes of -6.86% and +17.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.34% lower. Moderna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Moderna is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.75.

We can also see that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MRNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

