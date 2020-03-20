Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $28.14, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 4.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.79%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 52.48% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 22.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 28.78% in that time.

MRNA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.37, up 7.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.17 million, up 13.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $77.64 million, which would represent changes of +2.58% and +28.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.95% higher. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

