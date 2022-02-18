Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $145.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 12.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.92%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $9.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1524.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.71 billion, up 1075.4% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.85% higher. Moderna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Moderna has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.43 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.69.

It is also worth noting that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.