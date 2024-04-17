Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $103.44, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.58% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 1.26% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 6.07% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.09% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.36, down 1868.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $238.56 million, down 87.19% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$7.51 per share and revenue of $4.16 billion, indicating changes of +39.09% and -39.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.4% lower. At present, Moderna boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.