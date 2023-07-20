Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $124.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 3.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.57% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of -$3.92 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 174.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $290.74 million, down 93.88% from the prior-year quarter.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.06 per share and revenue of $6.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -115.21% and -66.49%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.05% higher. Moderna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

