Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $125.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 3.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.29%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of $5.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.92 billion, down 1.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.41 per share and revenue of $22.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.65% and +20.7%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Moderna has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.76 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.95, so we one might conclude that Moderna is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.73 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.