Moderna (MRNA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Moderna (MRNA) was down 3.45% at $42.55. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 42.81% outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 13, 2026. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$2.7 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $663.62 million, indicating a 31.3% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$7.9 per share and a revenue of $1.88 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.94% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.87% higher. Moderna presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

