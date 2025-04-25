Moderna (MRNA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $27.19, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

The biotechnology company's stock has dropped by 14.73% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 7.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 1, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$2.91, reflecting a 5.21% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $126.98 million, down 23.96% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$10.15 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion, which would represent changes of -14.43% and -33.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% lower within the past month. Moderna presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

