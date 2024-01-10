Moderna (MRNA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Moderna (MRNA) closed the latest trading day at $109.46, indicating a -0.65% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 41.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 6.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Moderna in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of -$1.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 137.12%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.35 billion, indicating a 53.76% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Moderna. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% downward. At present, Moderna boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.